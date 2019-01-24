Leeds United Frustrated By Transfer Speculation Over White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have been left frustrated by the constant speculation surrounding Jack Clarke’s future at Elland Road this month.



The 18-year-old Leeds academy graduate has shone under Marcelo Bielsa this season and has emerged as a key player over the last few weeks.











His performances have led to interest from several Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Southampton and Tottenham in the winter window.



Leeds have already rebuffed an enquiry from Crystal Palace for Clarke and have made it clear that they will not be selling the teenage winger this month.





However, the rumour mill has continued to churn and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are frustrated by all the talk around the youngster and his long term future.



Leeds want to keep hold of him and have made it clear in no uncertain terms that Clarke is not for sale this month.





The club are yet to receive a bid for him but there are fears that some of his suitors could make an aggressive move towards the end of the window.



Leeds reportedly value the player in excess of £10m and his price is expected to soar if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

