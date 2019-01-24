Leeds United Ruled Out of Chase For 28-Year-Old Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not chasing the signature of Spartak Moscow star Ze Luis, it has been claimed.



Ze Luis, 28, has been linked with being a target for the Whites as they look to bolster the attacking options at head coach Marcelo Bielsa's disposal.











Leeds have already snapped up a goalkeeper this month in the shape of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid and are expected to do further business.



However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Ze Luis is not someone that Leeds are looking to snap up.





The striker, a Cape Verde international, was signed by Spartak Moscow in 2015 from Portuguese club Braga.



Ze Luis has netted eleven times in 24 outings for the Russian giants during the course of the current campaign.





He struck in the club's Europa League group stage push, netting against Villarreal and Rapid Vienna.



But it appears unlikely Ze Luis will be turning out at Elland Road soon, unless Leeds do show an interest in signing him.



