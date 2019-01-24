Liverpool Also Got In Touch – Massimo Cellino On Brescia Teen Prodigy

Follow @insidefutbol





Brescia president and former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea linked midfield prodigy Sandro Tonali.



The 18-year-old midfielder will stay at Brescia until at least the end of the season, but his future is expected to a hot topic for speculation next summer.











All the top clubs of Italy – Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Napoli – have been keeping a close watch on him and are keen to snap him up in the near future.



Chelsea and Manchester City have also been interested in the midfielder, who has been dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo, but Cellino revealed that even Liverpool got in touch with him to enquire about the 18-year-old midfielder.





Asked if Tonali is ready for a big club, the Brescia supremo told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “I don’t know, he is just 18.



“But a little while ago Liverpool also contacted me.”





Roma are reportedly in pole position to sign the midfielder next summer and Cellino confirmed that he has had several discussions with the Giallorossi CEO Mauro Baldissoni.



He said: “Yes, Roma spoke to me about Tonali.



“We spoke with Baldissoni several times but the boy has remained focused and I want to keep him as long as possible.”

