Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Spurs won the first leg 1-0 at Wembley and head into the second looking to protect and potentially build on their advantage as they look to close in on a first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.











Tottenham are without Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Heung-Min Son remains at the Asian Cup.



Pochettino picks Pablo Gazzaniga in goal, while at the back he selects Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing. Eric Dier and Harry Winks slot into midfield, while Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela support Fernando Llorente



The Spurs manager has options if he needs to change things and can look to his bench, where he could bring on Danny Rose or Lucas Moura as two possibilities.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (C), Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente



Substitutes: Lloris, Rose, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Nkoudou, Lucas

