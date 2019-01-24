XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/01/2019 - 18:48 GMT

Marcos Alonso On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting team and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie this evening.

The Blues are 1-0 behind on aggregate, but will not be able to play new signing Gonzalo Higuain as he was not registered in time.




Chelsea are without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is suffering with a back problem.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has expensive summer signing Kepa in goal, while in defence he opts to field David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as the centre-back pairing. Jorginho slots into midfield with N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley. Pedro and Eden Hazard support Olivier Giroud.

Sarri has a bench full of options if he wants to make changes, including Willian and Marcos Alonso.

 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud

Substitutes: Caballero, Ampadu, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Piazon
 