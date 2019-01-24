XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/01/2019 - 22:44 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Unmoved On Transfer Strategy Despite Injury In Exit To Chelsea

 




Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that an injury suffered by Ben Davies in Tottenham Hotspur's penalty shootout loss against Chelsea this evening will not have any impact on his transfer plans.

Tottenham led 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie, but went 2-0 down by half time thanks to goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard for Chelsea.




However, a Fernando Llorente goal in the 50th minute ensured it was 2-2 on aggregate at the end of normal time and the tie progressed to a penalty shootout, which Tottenham lost 4-2.

Spurs lost Davies in the 33rd minute, adding to their injury woes, though Pochettino does not feel the knock is serious.
 


And he indicated it will not change his transfer window thinking due to the number of defenders he has available.

"We have a lot of defensive players", Pochettino said at his post match press conference.
 


"It's a good balance [of injuries]!" he joked.

The Tottenham boss also struck a positive note, despite his side's EFL Cup exit, and believes that he can only feel proud of his players, who put in top notch effort on the Stamford Bridge pitch.

"We have three competitions still, the FA Cup on Sunday of course", Pochettino said.

"I feel really proud about the performance and the way we competed.

"We knew in this type of situation the most important is to compete and we compete[d].

"I've told the players I feel so proud. The effort was brilliant."

Tottenham are next in action at Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

 

 