X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 13:31 GMT

Newcastle Agree Deal With Lazio, Drop Out of Chase For Monaco Man

 




Newcastle United have sealed a deal to sign Jordan Lukaku from Lazio, it has been claimed, and as such have dropped their interest in Monaco's Antonio Barreca.

The Magpies have been looking to bring in a new full-back this month and recently made an approach to land Barreca.




Rafael Benitez wanted the Italian full-back to land at St James' Park on a loan deal, but events have quickly overtaken that move.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Newcastle are snapping up Lukaku from Lazio ahead of Barreca.
 


The Belgian will join Newcastle on a loan deal, with the Premier League side having an option to keep him on a permanent basis if he impresses during his stint.

Lukaku has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last 18 months, but no deal materialised.
 


The defender has clocked just seven appearances in Serie A for Lazio in the current campaign.

Lukaku will now look to make an impact in England.

 