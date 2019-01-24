Newcastle United and Fulham Keen To Land Sevilla Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Fulham both want to snap up Sevilla midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.



The 25-year-old former Lille star put in a powerful performance for Sevilla on Wednesday against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, as Los Rojiblancos ran out 2-0 winners at home.











Several clubs had already been eyeing Amadou and the midfielder's performance against Barcelona further impressed a number of talent spotters.



Two sides keen on Amadou are Newcastle and Fulham and, according to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League pair would like to snap him up.





However Amadou, who only joined Sevilla in the summer from Lille, prefers to stay at the Spanish club at present.



The midfielder's main concern is being handed a more regular role at Sevilla under coach Pablo Machin.





So far this season Machin has handed Amadou just 266 minutes of playing time in La Liga, although the midfielder was unavailable for several games due to injury.



Nevertheless, he has started only one of Sevilla's last six La Liga games and was an unused substitute against Girona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid.



