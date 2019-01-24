Out-of-favour Chelsea Star On Juventus’ Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has emerged as a target for Juventus, who are looking for a possible replacement for Medhi Benatia.



The 22-year-old defender has made just one appearance in the Premier League this season and has struggled to feature in Maurizio Sarri’s plans.











The centre-back has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with several clubs believed to be keen on snaring him away from Stamford Bridge.



The Dane may also be expected to consider a move if there is an offer on his table as he wants to play more football, something he has not received under Sarri this season.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are one of the clubs who are now considering the possibility of signing Christensen in the winter window.



Benatia wants to leave Juventus for more football and the Italian champions have two offers on their table for the Moroccan.





The Bianconeri are also working on identifying replacements for him and Christensen has emerged as one of the options.



However, Chelsea do not want to sell the Dane as he remains a key back-up player in Sarri’s squad this season.

