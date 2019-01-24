XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 10:53 GMT

PSG Set For Fresh Talks To Land Chelsea Midfield Target

 




Paris Saint-Germain will hold further talks today with Zenit Saint Petersburg in order to sign Chelsea midfield target Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move away from Zenit this month, with Chelsea and PSG interested in snapping him up in the winter window.




Chelsea have held talks with Zenit over signing Paredes and even thrashed out an agreement over personal terms with the player, but for the moment PSG have the lead in the chase.

The French champions have been in negotiations with the Russian giants and they were reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Zenit for the midfielder.
 


But it seems a deal has not been reached yet and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the two clubs will meet again today for further talks for Paredes’ possible departure.

Zenit have lowered their financial demand for the midfielder, which was believed to be around the €55m mark.
 


However, the two clubs have been in talks over a deal that could be agreed for a fee in the region of €40m and another €5m in add-ons.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will look to return to the transfer mix for Paredes as PSG continue to work towards his capture.
 