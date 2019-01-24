Rangers Sign Off On Gzira United Loan For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have loaned out full-back Myles Beerman to Maltese club Gzira United Football Club until the end of the campaign.



The 19-year-old broke through to the first team scene in 2017 and turned out in a total of eight senior games, locking horns with Rangers' Old Firm rivals Celtic in both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.











Beerman has since slipped out of the first team picture and spent the first half of this season in Malta on loan at Birkirkara FC.



He made nine appearances for the club and is continuing his stay in Malta until the end of the campaign.





But Beerman will be turning out for Gzira United instead.



Gzira sit in third place in the Maltese top flight, five points clear of Birkirkara and in the thick of the title race, just two points off the top two.





Beerman, who started his career in Malta at Floriana before switching to Manchester City's youth ranks, has been capped three times at international level for Malta.



