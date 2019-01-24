XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 14:10 GMT

Rangers Sign Off On Gzira United Loan For Defender

 




Rangers have loaned out full-back Myles Beerman to Maltese club Gzira United Football Club until the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old broke through to the first team scene in 2017 and turned out in a total of eight senior games, locking horns with Rangers' Old Firm rivals Celtic in both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.




Beerman has since slipped out of the first team picture and spent the first half of this season in Malta on loan at Birkirkara FC.

He made nine appearances for the club and is continuing his stay in Malta until the end of the campaign.
 


But Beerman will be turning out for Gzira United instead.

Gzira sit in third place in the Maltese top flight, five points clear of Birkirkara and in the thick of the title race, just two points off the top two.
 


Beerman, who started his career in Malta at Floriana before switching to Manchester City's youth ranks, has been capped three times at international level for Malta.

 