Rotherham Boss Strikes Positive Note Despite Dubbing Leeds Unbelievable

Paul Warne has told his Rotherham United side they can take confidence from how they performed against Leeds United at Elland Road earlier in the season, ahead of the Whites' visit to the New York Stadium this weekend.



Leeds ran out 2-0 winners over Rotherham in August in the Championship clash, but Warne feels there are positives that his men can use on Saturday.











The Rotherham boss however is full of respect for Marcelo Bielsa's men, who he feels are the best side in the Championship this term and can cause opposing defences huge problems with their attacking play.



Warne told iFollow Millers: "It's definitely a challenge. Leeds have been unbelievable this year and have shown they're probably the best team in the league.





"They sometimes have five up top and cause teams no end of problems.



"Stoke at the weekend played five at the back and had less than 30 per cent possession against them.





"The lads played really well at Leeds and they can take confidence from that", he added.



While Leeds will start the game at the New York Stadium as firm favourites, they have now lost four of their last five games across all competitions.



Rotherham however have just one win in their previous seven outings and have the fifth worst home record in the Championship.



