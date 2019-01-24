They Play Long Ball Game – Marcelo Bielsa Steeled For Rotherham Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he is expecting Rotherham United to play typical long ball football when his Leeds United side face them this weekend.



Leeds are still at the top of the Championship table, but their form has plummeted and they are coming into the game on the back of four defeats in their last five games in all competitions.











The Yorkshire giants are looking to get their season back on track and avoid getting into a spiralling run of bad form, which could derail their hopes of promotion.



Bielsa is expecting a different set of challenges against Rotherham this weekend and believes the Millers will play their direct style of football, which involves playing long balls to their forward players and winning second balls.





However, the Leeds boss stressed that he does not believe his side’s style is superior to Rotherham's and insisted every team play according to their strengths and weaknesses.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “They are different styles.





“They usually play long balls.



"They use prolongations of the ball and 50/50 balls, they try to get the second balls.



"They use long throws, rely on set pieces.



“And we have different styles. Ours is not better or worse than theirs.



"They will try to play using their style and we will try to use ours.



“I think they know what they have neutralise in our game to weaken us.



“And we know what we have to be careful about to prevent the opponent from growing inside the game.”



Leeds beat Rotherham 2-0 earlier in the season at Elland Road.

