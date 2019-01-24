Torino Identify Acceptable Figure For West Ham Target Andrea Belotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have set their financial demands for striker Andrea Belotti, who West Ham United have been linked with being keen to sign in the transfer window this month.



The 25-year-old Italy international has netted nine goals in all competitions this season, but his future at Torino is under the microscope this month.











The striker is rumoured to be subject to serious interest from Serie A giants Roma, but the Giallorossi do not have the money to sign him until the summer transfer window.



He has been heavily linked with a move to England as West Ham are claimed to be serious about signing the striker as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who wants a move to China this month.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino want a fee in the region of €45m if a club want to sign Belotti during the January transfer window.



The Serie A outfit do not necessarily want to sell their club captain in January, but are aware of the economic realities of the club and the possibility of earning a big fee.





West Ham have continued to assess the viability of signing him.



But Torino believe that the Hammers could put in a concrete proposal for Belotti and try and work out a deal.

