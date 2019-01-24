West Ham Star Delighted To See Club Locking Down Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has hailed the Hammers for locking down young academy graduates Declan Rice and Grady Diangana to long term contracts at the club.



The east Londoners backed up Rice’s contract renewal by handing out another long-term extension to fellow academy graduate Diangana last week.











West Ham have now locked down two of their highly-rated prospects to extended deals that would ideally keep them at the club for a long time to come.



Diangana has signed a deal until 2025 and will continue his steady development as a part of the first team set-up under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium.





In the wake of procuring long term deals for the promising academy duo, Noble has hailed West Ham for making sure they do everything to try and keep hold of their best young players.



“I think it’s right that the club has signed him up because, as I’ve said from day one, you have to keep hold of your best young players”, Noble told the club’s official website.





“Both Grady and Declan Rice, who also signed a new contract a few weeks ago, are fantastic.



“Grady has come on leaps and bounds since he got into the team so, now he is set up for life off the pitch, he needs to knuckle down and work even harder.”



Diangana, who has been with West Ham since the age of 10, has been directly involved in three goals from his 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

