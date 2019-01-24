XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 20:21 GMT

Young Midfielder Edging Towards Leeds United Switch Also On Brighton’s Radar

 




Mateusz Bogusz, the young Polish midfielder Leeds United are closing in on, has also attracted interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Reims.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye at Polish side Ruch Chorzow and is closing on a switch to Elland Road.




Leeds have put a proposal to Ruch Chorzow and the Polish side are now waiting for the deal to be ironed out formally.

And Leeds look to be beating off competition for Bogusz as, according to Polish radio station Radio/88.7 FM Piekary, both Brighton and Reims are fans of the midfielder.
 


Ruch Chorzow's sporting director Krzysztof Zietek has admitted Leeds being in for Bogusz, saying simply: "We are negotiating."

Bogusz is a Poland Under-19 international and has also seen his name linked with Serie A giants Napoli.
 


The Polish midfielder would be expected to slot into the Under-23 squad if he completes his switch to Leeds.

Leeds have been alive to young talents abroad as they build up their Under-23s.

 