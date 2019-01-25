Arsenal Target Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.



The 21-year-old central midfield has been a bit part player at PSG this season, making just 16 appearances for the club across all competitions.











Former PSG coach Unai Emery rated the young midfielder when he was in Paris and he wants to take him to Arsenal during the January transfer window.



The Gunners have already been in talks with PSG over reaching an agreement on a loan deal with an option to buy Nkunku at the end of the season.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player has told the PSG hierarchy, through interlocutors, that he wants to leave the club this winter.



A product of the PSG academy, Nkunku remains fond of the club, but believes for his development he will have to leave the Parc des Princes and play more football.





The success of Mateo Guendouzi at Arsenal this season has given hope to the PSG midfielder that he would get more opportunities to impress at the Emirates under his former PSG boss.



PSG value the player at around €20m and Arsenal are hopeful that they will be able to reach an agreement.

