XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2019 - 11:43 GMT

Arsenal Target Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain

 




Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old central midfield has been a bit part player at PSG this season, making just 16 appearances for the club across all competitions.




Former PSG coach Unai Emery rated the young midfielder when he was in Paris and he wants to take him to Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have already been in talks with PSG over reaching an agreement on a loan deal with an option to buy Nkunku at the end of the season.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player has told the PSG hierarchy, through interlocutors, that he wants to leave the club this winter.

A product of the PSG academy, Nkunku remains fond of the club, but believes for his development he will have to leave the Parc des Princes and play more football.
 


The success of Mateo Guendouzi at Arsenal this season has given hope to the PSG midfielder that he would get more opportunities to impress at the Emirates under his former PSG boss.

PSG value the player at around €20m and Arsenal are hopeful that they will be able to reach an agreement.
 