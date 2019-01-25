Cardiff Fail With Bid For Ligue 1 Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Toulouse have rejected an approach for Cardiff City for their young right-back Kelvin Amian during the January transfer window.



Cardiff are in the market for full-backs and the club are considering a number of options as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.











The Welsh outfit are keeping a close watch on the Ligue 1 market and have made moves for a number of players playing in the French top tier this month.



And it has been claimed that the club approached Toulouse to discuss the possibility of signing their 20-year-old full-back Amian during the winter window.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 giant rebuffed their approach and made it clear that they do not want to sell their player.



Cardiff tabled a bid worth €5m but were told Toulouse are not prepared to entertain offers for Amian this month.





The Premier League outfit also did not get help from the player himself as Amian is not looking to leave the club in the middle of the season with a view to being part of France’s squad for the Under-21 European Championship in the summer.



The Welsh club have been forced to look at other options as they get keen to land players towards the end of the window.

