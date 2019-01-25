XRegister
25/01/2019 - 11:39 GMT

I’d Send Joe Worrall Back But Martin O’Neill Doesn’t Want Him – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie says if he was Rangers he would send Joe Worrall back to Nottingham Forest, but claims Martin O'Neill does not want the defender to return.

Worrall was guilty of a big error on Wednesday night when he was caught in possession when under no pressure at Rugby Park, allowing Kilmarnock to equalise on the way to a 2-1 win over Rangers.




The defender had been linked with a potential return to Nottingham Forest this month due to a lack of defensive options at the City Ground.

But he is staying at Rangers until the end of the season and McAvennie believes O'Neill did not want him back.
 


Discussing Worrall's big error at Kilmarnock, McAvennie said on Open Goal: "It was as if he was auditioning for Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice, something like that.

"There was nobody near him, 40 yards, and he just ran into the boy.
 


"You know what, I would call him back.

"But Martin O'Neill doesn't want him apparently.

"He said keep him [laughs]."

Worrall has made no secret of his desire to return to Nottingham Forest in the summer, with the defender viewing his time at Rangers as a temporary spell.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will stick with him for this weekend's meeting with Livingston on Sunday.

 