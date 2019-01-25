Javier Hernandez Favours Joining Us – Valencia Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia coach Marcelino has insisted that West Ham striker Javier Hernandez wants to join the Spanish giants in this month's transfer window.



Hernandez has been linked with a move away from West Ham, with Valencia keen on signing the striker in the winter transfer window.











Marcelino wants Michy Batshuayi’s loan from Chelsea to be cut short and wants to sign a new striker for his squad for the latter half of the season.



Negotiations between West Ham and Valencia have not gone according to plan, but Marcelino insisted that the striker wants to move to the Mestalla as he has not been playing regularly at the London Stadium.





The Valencia coach was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “I don’t know how many options there are.



“Chicharito is an option because he is not playing much and he is in of favour coming here.





“But the situation is complicated.”



Valencia want to sign the striker on loan from West Ham with an option to make the move permanent.



But West Ham are not interested in such a deal and will only agree to let him go if they receive a straightforward transfer offer.

