Jordan Lukaku At Newcastle Hotel As Magpies Speed Ahead To Complete Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Lukaku spent last night at a hotel in Newcastle and is aiming to finalise his loan switch to St James' Park today, according to the Chronicle.



Newcastle have thrashed out a loan agreement with Lukaku's club side, Lazio, as they bid to reinforce Rafael Benitez's defensive options.











And all parties are closing on sealing the deal, with Lukaku having slept at a Newcastle hotel last night after arriving in the English city.



Lukaku has been linked with a move to the Premier League at various points over the last 18 months, but no switch has materialised.





Now the Belgian defender is on the verge of becoming a Premier League player.



He will hope to impress at Newcastle during the course of his loan spell to seal a permanent move to the Magpies in the summer.





Lukaku joined Lazio in 2016 from Oostende and was a regular for the Roman club throughout the course of last season.



He has been capped by Belgium at international level on seven occasions.



