Leeds United’s Daniel James Chase May Go To Wire

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's pursuit of Swansea City winger Daniel James could run close to the transfer deadline this month, it has been claimed.



Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to land the winger before the window closes, with the Argentine having lost Samu Saiz and Lewis Baker from his squad this month without signing replacements.











Swansea are not keen to lose James, despite wanting to bring in cash this month.



And as such, Leeds may have to wait until the end of the window to get the deal done, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Swansea would rather offload other players before James, who Swans boss Graham Potter rates highly.



Leeds are confident though that they can come up with a bid which will satisfy the Welsh giants and take the winger to Elland Road.





James has made 17 appearances in the Championship for Swansea this season, chipping in with four assists.



His contract at the Liberty Stadium runs until 2020.



