Leeds Will Have Too Much Quality For Rotherham To Handle – Former White

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that the Whites will have too much quality for strugglers Rotherham United to cope with on Saturday.



The league leaders will visit the New York Stadium this weekend as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of last weekend against Stoke City.











The Millers will have a job on their hands in handling the Peacocks, Prutton believes, as Paul Warne's team have struggled to find wins of late and are currently placed just above the relegation zone.



Rotherham have won one of their last six games in all competitions and are just two points ahead of relegation battlers Reading.





"Rotherham were drawing too many games until not too long ago", Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.



"But now those draws seem to be turning into defeats, and they have slipped down to just above the relegation zone as a result.





"Leeds will see this as a great opportunity to get back to winning ways.



"Despite Rotherham's excellent home form, Marcelo Bielsa's side will have too much quality for them."



The Whites are still placed top of the Championship table, though their lead has been curtailed to just one point, after a sixth loss of the season against the Potters.



The last time the Yorkshire rivals met it ended in a 2-0 win for Leeds.

