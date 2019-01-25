XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2019 - 10:19 GMT

Leicester City Block Exit of Midfielder

 




Leicester City boss Claude Puel has blocked Adrien Silva leaving the club in this month's transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Silva has started just one Premier League game in the current campaign and is keen to quit the King Power Stadium.




He has had interest from a host of clubs, with Serie A sides Inter and Genoa, French outfit Lille and former side Sporting Lisbon all linked with being ready to snap him up.

But Puel has told Silva that he does not want him to leave Leicester this month.
 


Leicester are now looking to make sure the midfielder remains at the club.

It is unclear if Puel's desire to keep Silva can be read as a signal the midfielder will be handed more playing time going forward.
 


The Portugal international is under contract with Leicester until the summer of 2021.

And Silva is likely to continue to be keen to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer if he is not given more chances to feature by Puel in the current campaign.

 