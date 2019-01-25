XRegister
X
25/01/2019 - 18:51 GMT

Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:55 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for an FA Cup fourth round tie this evening. 

The Gunners will be keen to score a morale boosting win over rivals for a top four spot in the Premier League and also progress to the next round of the competition.




Arsenal remain without Henrikh Mikhitaryan, who is recovering from a fractured metatarsal, while Hector Bellerin's season is over after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Boss Unai Emery picks Petr Cech in goal, while the centre-back pairing is Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka line up in midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey play. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.

If Emery needs to shake things up he can look towards his bench, where options available to him include Mesut Ozil and Mohamed Elneny.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester United

Cech, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Mustafi, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ozil
 