No Brainer, Start Gonzalo Higuain Against Sheffield Wednesday – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Clive Walker feels the Blues' FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday is the perfect opportunity to introduce Gonzalo Higuain at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues booked their berth in the final of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 4-2 win on penalties against Tottenham Hotspur as Higuain watched on from the dugout on Thursday.











Despite being unable to feature against Spurs owing to his late registration, Higuain is fit and could make his debut during the FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.



And Walker, who started his senior career at Stamford Bridge, claimed the game against the Owls on Sunday would be the perfect opportunity for Maurizio Sarri to hand out some minutes to Higuain.





The former Chelsea winger admitted he would grant a full debut to Higuain on Sunday and insisted it is the ideal platform for the striker to settle down and hit the ground running in west London.



“I would start him. I think it's a good game to bring him in for”, Walker said on Chelsea TV after the match.





“It is set up quite nicely; it's at home, he's seen what it's like tonight as an atmosphere and as a team to play and join in with.



“It's a no brainer in many, many ways and it will get him into the club a little bit more.



“He needs that to be done as quickly as possible because we need him to hit the ground running.”



Chelsea will face Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley on 24th February.

