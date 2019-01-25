Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star Attracts Serie A Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari are interested in signing out-of-favour Newcastle United star Achraf Lazaar in the transfer window this month.



Lazaar spent last season on loan at Italian outfit Benevento, but since his return to Newcastle, the defender has only made three appearances for the Under-23 side.











The defender has not been part of Rafael Benitez’s plans this season and the Newcastle boss is actively looking to bring in a new left-back despite having Lazaar on the club’s books; Jordan Lukaku is now poised to join from Lazio.



The defender is looking to find a way out of Newcastle in the January transfer window and has again been attracting interest from Italy this month.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Cagliari are assessing the possibility of signing the Newcastle outcast during the final few days of the winter transfer window.



The Serie A outfit are looking to bring in a left-back and the club are showing a strong interest in signing Lazaar in the coming days.





Benitez will welcome any interest in the defender as his departure will free up space on the wage bill.



Cagliari are expected to touch base with Newcastle soon to discuss a deal to take Lazaar back to Italy.

