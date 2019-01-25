XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2019 - 22:50 GMT

Premier League Winger Was On Leeds United’s Radar

 




Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro was on the radar of Leeds United before the start of the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Leeds are in the market for a winger in the transfer window and Swansea wide-man Daniel James has emerged as their top target.




Swansea are not too keen to lose the 21-year-old winger, despite their need for a cash injection, but Leeds are putting together a deal and believe that an agreement could be reached.

Leeds are expected to make a bid, but the negotiations are expected to drag until deadline day as Swansea would prefer to sell other players over James.
 


The 21-year-old has not been the only name on Leeds’ shortlist, and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites also tracked Wolves winger Cavaleiro.

At the time, Wolves insisted that the winger was not available.
 


But it has been claimed that Leeds have rekindled their interest in the 25-year-old, even though James remains their top target.

Leeds could be forced to look at fallback options if the negotiations for James drag on for too long.
 