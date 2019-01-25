Rangers Definitely As Big As Liverpool, Says Former Reds Shot-Stopper As He Signs

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Andy Firth believes that he has joined a club every bit as big as Liverpool, where he came through the youth system, and could not say no to the move to Scotland.



Rangers confirmed on Friday that they have signed Liverpool academy graduate Firth from National League side Barrow for an undisclosed fee, though the deal is subject to international clearance.











The 22-year-old goalkeeper came through the ranks at Liverpool and believes in Rangers he has now secured a return to a club every bit as big as that he left in the summer.



At Melwood, Firth got the opportunity to work under Steven Gerrard when the club legend became a youth coach, and now has the chance to reunite with his former boss.





The shot-stopper joined Barrow in July, but quickly impressed and is now set to start his stint at Rangers.



"When an opportunity comes like this, it's impossible to say no", the youngster told Rangers TV.





"When I got the call from my agent, it was just a bit of a weird one – it wasn't what I expected when I was playing for Barrow.



"To join a club which is definitely just as big as Liverpool, more successful and to be in and around the first team is a massive thing for me."



Firth will be looking to impress Gerrard and other former coaches at Liverpool, in the shape of Tom Culshaw, Michael Beale and Jordan Milson.

