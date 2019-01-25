Rui Faria Won’t Be Drawn On Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United Fate

Follow @insidefutbol





New Al-Duhail SC coach Rui Faria has refused to be drawn on what happened at Manchester United after he left, which eventually ended in Jose Mourinho's sacking.



The 43-year-old took the big step in management as he was unveiled as the coach of Qatari side Al Duhail earlier this week after working for 17 years under the Portuguese manager.











Faria left Manchester United at the end of last season, after assisting Mourinho in guiding the team to a second-placed finish in the Premier League.



The 2018/19 season did not start well for the former Chelsea manager in the absence of his long-time assistant, eventually leading to his sacking in December.





Faria though has refused to be drawn into the events that transpired after he departed Old Trafford, stressing that he would prefer to look ahead instead of backwards.



“Well the day I decided to stop being an assistant I knew the next step would be to coach, I had those ambitions involved with big projects and that gave me huge experience and that after the day I decided to leave I said the next step would be coaching", Faria was quoted as saying by beIN SPORT.





“In relation to my former club, I was not there and I do not want to comment on that.



"I myself would like to look forward and to the future with my new club.”



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho as the boss at Old Trafford, became the first manager to win six league games in a row as Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 last weekend.

