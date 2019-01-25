Stoke City Explains Xherdan Shaqiri’s Cut Price Liverpool Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has revealed why Xherdan Shaqiri left the club for Liverpool for a cut-price fee in the wake of the Potters' relegation from the Premier League last summer.



Shaqiri, who joined the Potters from Inter in the summer of 2015, was handed an escape route from Staffordshire when Liverpool came calling for his services ahead of the ongoing season.











The Switzerland international made the switch to Anfield in a £13m move as Jurgen Klopp opted to trigger a clause that would make him available in a cut-price deal.



Despite initially joining Stoke for a fee in the region of £12m, Shaqiri’s sale could muster only a minimal profit and Scholes revealed why the club were forced to allow the player to leave for a paltry sum.





The Stoke CEO lifted the lid on Shaqiri’s surprise transfer in 2015 by disclosing the fact that the club were forced to include a clause that would allow the player to leave the club in the event of relegation.



“Xherdan Shaqiri left this summer for a lower fee than his market value. That was down to me”, Scholes said on BBC Radio Stoke Sport at Six on Thursday.





“That was down to the fact that we paid what we paid for him.



“People were surprised that we signed him when we did, given the fact he had been with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.



“As part of persuading him to come here and join us, we had to put a clause in which enabled him to leave us in the event of relegation.”



Shaqiri has netted six goals and registered two assists since arriving at Anfield and is considered as a valuable member of the Liverpool squad.

