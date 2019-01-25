XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2019 - 14:14 GMT

Stoke City Explains Xherdan Shaqiri’s Cut Price Liverpool Switch

 




Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has revealed why Xherdan Shaqiri left the club for Liverpool for a cut-price fee in the wake of the Potters' relegation from the Premier League last summer.

Shaqiri, who joined the Potters from Inter in the summer of 2015, was handed an escape route from Staffordshire when Liverpool came calling for his services ahead of the ongoing season.




The Switzerland international made the switch to Anfield in a £13m move as Jurgen Klopp opted to trigger a clause that would make him available in a cut-price deal.

Despite initially joining Stoke for a fee in the region of £12m, Shaqiri’s sale could muster only a minimal profit and Scholes revealed why the club were forced to allow the player to leave for a paltry sum.
 


The Stoke CEO lifted the lid on Shaqiri’s surprise transfer in 2015 by disclosing the fact that the club were forced to include a clause that would allow the player to leave the club in the event of relegation.

“Xherdan Shaqiri left this summer for a lower fee than his market value. That was down to me”, Scholes said on BBC Radio Stoke Sport at Six on Thursday.
 


“That was down to the fact that we paid what we paid for him.

“People were surprised that we signed him when we did, given the fact he had been with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

“As part of persuading him to come here and join us, we had to put a clause in which enabled him to leave us in the event of relegation.”

Shaqiri has netted six goals and registered two assists since arriving at Anfield and is considered as a valuable member of the Liverpool squad.
 