06 October 2018

25/01/2019 - 14:45 GMT

Tottenham Are Carrying Erik Lamela – Former England Star Blasts Winger

 




Former England international Paul Mariner has hit out at Erik Lamela for not doing enough to help Tottenham Hotspur during their injury crisis.

Spurs crashed out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage after allowing Chelsea to overturn a first leg deficit and script a thrilling win on penalties under the lights at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.




Mauricio Pochettino’s men were without the services of their talismanic attacking players in the form of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son as they failed yet again in their quest for silverware.

In the wake of their disappointing defeat to rivals Chelsea, Mariner has pointed his finger towards Lamela, who played the entirety of the defeat at Stamford Bridge.
 


The former Gunners star claimed the winger does not offer anything to the team and questioned his attitude, especially considering he has been involved at the highest level for club and country.

“They are carrying Lamela as well, he doesn’t do anything”, Mariner said on the ESPN FC show, assessing the game.
 


“If you’re at Tottenham Hotspur, or Manchester United, or Liverpool, if you get the call to come in, this is your chance to shine.

“An Argentinean international, he doesn’t do anything for the team.

"All he does is moan and point to where he wants the ball to be played instead of getting some production out of it.

“He is in a fantastic position, just playing behind the centre-forward.

"He is not asked to do a great deal of defending, but he doesn’t do enough [for the team].”

Lamela was only one of two players who converted their penalties in the shootout for Spurs as Chelsea won 4-2, after both Eric Dier and Lucas Moura failed to find the back of the net.
 