Tottenham Legend Hits Back At Former Chelsea Defender After EFL Cup Loss

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has hit back at former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, insisting that the Pensioners have to win the EFL Cup first before making fun of the Lilywhites for losing the semi-final between the two clubs.



The Lilywhites failed to make it to the final of the tournament as they lost 4-2 on penalties to their London rivals in the semi-final of the tournament at Stamford Bridge.











The win means that the Pensioners will have the chance to get their hands on the silverware when they take on Manchester City in the final on 24th February.



Former Chelsea defender Cundy took a dig at Roberts after the match, citing the 59-year-old's message in May about Chelsea preparing to play Thursday night football in the Europa League.





Roberts responded by saying that Chelsea have to win the tournament first. He further took time to remind Cundy of the fact that Tottenham are still above Chelsea in the league table in spite of having more injuries than other clubs and not having signed anyone in the summer.



"You have to win the thing first Jason, also you are still playing Thursday night football?" Roberts tweeted.







"And we are still above you with more injuries than anyone in the league and no money spent?"



Tottenham's next match will be in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace.

