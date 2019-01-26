XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2019 - 21:42 GMT

Atmosphere We Had In Dressing Room Tells You Everything – Leeds Star On Come-from-behind Win

 




Pontus Jansson has lauded the atmosphere in the Leeds United dressing room at half time on Saturday as the Whites turned the game against Rotherham United on its head.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were looking at another league loss after 45 minutes at the New York Stadium as they headed in 1-0 down at the break.




But the Whites, who were off-colour in the first half, turned the game around thanks to a brace from Mateusz Klich, who struck in the 51st and 86th minutes.

The win moved Leeds on to 57 points at the top of the Championship table and ensured they took full advantage of second placed Norwich City being held at home by Sheffield United.
 


Jansson was suspended for the fixture, but lifted the lid on the atmosphere which drove Leeds to turn the game around in the second half.

"The atmosphere we had in our dressing room in half-time today is everything you need to change a result!" Jansson wrote on Twitter.
 


"Bravo guys and now we prepare for Saturday!"

Leeds are now set to play host to Norwich City at Elland Road next weekend in a clash which could further reinforce belief in promotion at the club.

 