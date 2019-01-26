Atmosphere We Had In Dressing Room Tells You Everything – Leeds Star On Come-from-behind Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has lauded the atmosphere in the Leeds United dressing room at half time on Saturday as the Whites turned the game against Rotherham United on its head.



Marcelo Bielsa's men were looking at another league loss after 45 minutes at the New York Stadium as they headed in 1-0 down at the break.











But the Whites, who were off-colour in the first half, turned the game around thanks to a brace from Mateusz Klich, who struck in the 51st and 86th minutes.



The win moved Leeds on to 57 points at the top of the Championship table and ensured they took full advantage of second placed Norwich City being held at home by Sheffield United.





Jansson was suspended for the fixture, but lifted the lid on the atmosphere which drove Leeds to turn the game around in the second half.



"The atmosphere we had in our dressing room in half-time today is everything you need to change a result!" Jansson wrote on Twitter.





"Bravo guys and now we prepare for Saturday!"



Leeds are now set to play host to Norwich City at Elland Road next weekend in a clash which could further reinforce belief in promotion at the club.



