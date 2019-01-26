Do Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe Still Have The Legs – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has questioned Rangers’ transfer policy this month by saying it remains to be seen whether Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe still have enough in their tanks to make an impact in Scotland.



The Gers slipped to third in the Scottish Premiership table after their 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday as Steven Gerrard opted to include both Davis and Defoe in the playing eleven.











Defoe opened the scoring for Rangers as early as the 12th minute, but could not help the Gers to recover when they fell behind.



Despite both Davis and Defoe enjoying several successful years in England, Sutton feels it is too early to say whether they still have the legs to improve Rangers this term.





The former Celtic striker also stressed that Rangers have taken a gamble by signing the duo, especially considering their hefty wages at Ibrox.



“Rangers have gone for tried and test in Defoe and Davis”, Sutton was quoted as saying by the Herald.





“You can’t doubt that over the years they have been brilliant players. Their careers speak for themselves.



“Whether they actually have the legs any more remains to be seen.



“They have gone down that route, they have gambled, they are paying big wages for them.”



Rangers are currently six points adrift of league leaders Celtic and will seek an improvement in the coming weeks.

