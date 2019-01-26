Dominic Solanke Shows Why Celtic and Rangers Must Focus On Other Markets – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton insists that Dominic Solanke was always out of Celtic and Rangers' reach in the transfer window this month and urged the Glasgow pair to focus on unearthing gems.



Both Celtic and Rangers were desperately searching for a striker ahead of the winter transfer window, with the Gers notably being linked with being in the mix for Solanke.











However, the striker opted to join Bournemouth and earned himself a stay in the Premier League, as Celtic turned to the likes of Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Timothy Weah, while Rangers were able to poach Jermain Defoe, who left the south coast after Solanke’s arrival.



And Sutton feels both Celtic and Rangers must focus on unearthing rough diamonds simply because they cannot compete with the financial power of clubs south of the border.





“But it is very difficult to be too critical of either club in terms of where they have done their dealings because the English market is absolutely bonkers now”, Sutton was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“Celtic can’t compete with Championship clubs down south.





“Dominic Solanke has hardly played any first team games for Liverpool and he has gone for £20 million.



“It is impossible for Celtic and Rangers to compete with that and pay the wages. But the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.



“Celtic are hoping one of these new boys is a rough diamond and they can mould him and turn him into a player and enjoy an unbelievable end to the season.”



Celtic, who registered a 3-0 win over Hamilton on Saturday, are now six points ahead of Rangers, who are in action against Livingston on Sunday, in the league table.

