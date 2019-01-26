XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/01/2019 - 21:18 GMT

England Set-up Think Highly of Him – National League Boss On Leeds Loanee

 




Barnet boss Darren Currie has revealed that coaches within the England set-up have spoken highly of Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer, who has linked up with the National League club on a loan deal.

Huffer has joined Barnet on a one-month loan deal and will be looking to clock regular game time at the Hive as he bids to speed his development.




Barnet have done their homework on Huffer and Currie revealed that the man who has turned out for England at Under-17 and Under-18 level made an impression on the national team coaches.

Currie told his club's official site: "I'd like to welcome Will to our club and our group of players, he is a young man that comes recommended from a number of people that we have spoken to in the game.
 


"England representatives speak very highly of Will so he will be a terrific addition to the team, I'm delighted to have him on board."

Barnet are next in action in the FA Cup when they lock horns with Championship opposition in the form of Brentford on Monday.
 


And Leeds have given permission for Huffer to play in the competition for Barnet.

Huffer made his senior debut for Leeds in the Championship earlier this season in a win over Bristol City.

 