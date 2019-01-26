Inter Already Looking Beyond Cedric Soares, Southampton Man Has Work Cut Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have touched base with the representatives of Chelsea linked defender Elseid Hysaj as a potential summer target, should they decide against taking up the option on signing Southampton’s Cedric Soares.



The Italian giants have captured Cedric on a loan deal from Southampton, running until the end of the season.











The Nerazzurri also have an option to buy the player in the summer by paying a fee of around €11m to Southampton.



But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are unlikely to activate the option unless Cedric is almost flawless during his time at the San Siro.





The Nerazzurri are also unlikely to sign Sime Vrsaljko, who they signed on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer, on a permanent deal, due to his issues with injuries this season.



And it has been claimed that Cedric will have to be at his best in the latter half of the season if he has to force Inter to take up the option on him at the end of the campaign.





Inter are already lining up long-term replacements and have established contact with agents of Chelsea target Hysaj over a potential summer move.



The Napoli full-back is expected to leave at the end of the season due to disagreements over terms of a potential new contract with the San Paolo outfit.

