XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Kiko Casilla Starts – Leeds United Team vs Rotherham United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rotherham United vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to battle Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in a Yorkshire derby this afternoon. 

The Whites are top of the Championship table, but failure to beat strugglers Rotherham today would open the door for Norwich City to take over at the summit.




Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa gives new signing Kiko Casilla he debut in goal, dropping Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the bench.

In defence, Leeds are without the suspended Pontus Jansson, meaning Bielsa picks Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips as the centre-back pairing.

Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich are picked by Bielsa to play in midfield, while further up the pitch Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Jack Clarke support Kemar Roofe.

Bielsa can shuffle things around if he needs to by turning to his bench, where options available include Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton.

 


Leeds United Team vs Rotherham United

Casilla, Ayling, Phillips, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Clarke, Roofe

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Hamle, Pearce, Roberts
 