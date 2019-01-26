Kiko Casilla Starts – Leeds United Team vs Rotherham United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rotherham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to battle Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in a Yorkshire derby this afternoon.



The Whites are top of the Championship table, but failure to beat strugglers Rotherham today would open the door for Norwich City to take over at the summit.











Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa gives new signing Kiko Casilla he debut in goal, dropping Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the bench.



In defence, Leeds are without the suspended Pontus Jansson, meaning Bielsa picks Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips as the centre-back pairing.



Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich are picked by Bielsa to play in midfield, while further up the pitch Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Jack Clarke support Kemar Roofe.



Bielsa can shuffle things around if he needs to by turning to his bench, where options available include Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton.



Leeds United Team vs Rotherham United



Casilla, Ayling, Phillips, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Clarke, Roofe



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Hamle, Pearce, Roberts

