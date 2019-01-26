Leeds United Star’s Loan Spell Brought To Early End

Follow @insidefutbol





Las Palmas have confirmed they have terminated Hadi Sacko's loan spell at the club, with the winger returning to parent club Leeds United.



The Spanish second tier side snapped up Sacko on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but he failed to make an impact in the Canary Islands.











Sacko made just five appearances in the Segunda Division for Las Palmas and the Spanish side have been keen to send him back to Elland Road.



They have now confirmed they have reached an agreement with Leeds to end the loan early and saluted Sacko for his professional attitude.





Las Palmas said in a statement: "Las Palmas would like to thank Sacko for his excellent professional approach and attitude in the time he has been playing for the yellows, and wish him the best of luck both personally and professionally for the future."



Sacko is now likely to be moved on from Leeds once again.





The wide-man has interest from clubs in Cyprus and Hungary, and appears firmly out of the plans of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Sacko joined Leeds from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, initially on loan.



