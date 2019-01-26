Leeds United Yet To Press Bid Trigger For Number 10

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not yet made a move to bring in a number 10 as they wait for Marcelo Bielsa to give the order.



The Whites are looking to bring in a winger before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday evening, with Swansea City's Daniel James their priority target.











But Leeds are also short of attacking midfielders, having lost Samu Saiz to Getafe, while Izzy Brown is still struggling to get up to speed after his injury woes.



The Whites also lost a central midfielder when Chelsea terminated Lewis Baker's loan.





It has been suggested that Leeds could make a late move to get a number 10 through the door before the window shuts.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have yet to launch a bid to sign a number 10.





The ball is claimed to be firmly in Bielsa's court over whether he wants one signing before the window closes.



Bielsa has made clear he will only bring in players if he feels they are better than those already on the books.



