X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/01/2019 - 19:55 GMT

Liverpool Flop’s Agent Keeping Mum On Transfer Talk

 




Lazar Markovic’s agent has opted not to comment on talk his client could be set to swap Liverpool for Mexican side Club America, according to ESPN FC.

Markovic, who is out of contract at Anfield in the summer, has no future at Liverpool and currently finds himself training and playing for the Under-23s.




The Serbian has struggled to establish himself on Merseyside since joining in 2014 and had to go out on loan several times, with temporary stints at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht.

Despite not featuring in a competitive game for Liverpool since 2015, Markovic has attracted interest from Liga MX champions Club America.
 


However, any potential swoop for the winger would have to take place before Thursday due to the transfer deadline in Mexico, if they wish to sign him this month.

In the wake of reports stating interest from Mexico in his client, Milos Malenovic, who is the agent working for Markovic, has refused to comment on any developments.
 


Markovic, who failed to agree on personal terms with Anderlecht ahead of permanent switch in August, is desperate to bounce back from the Anfield debacle.

And it remains to be seen whether he is willing to move to Mexico to rekindle his career.
 