Lucas Torreira Lacks Positional Sense – Former Top Flight Striker Says Uruguayan Not Holding Midfielder

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Lucas Torreira does not have the know-how needed to play as a long term midfield anchor for Arsenal.



Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at the Emirates on Friday night and were knocked out of the fourth round of the FA Cup.











Injuries to Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny did not help Arsenal’s cause during the game, but their defence looked flaky against a counter-attacking team of Manchester United’s quality.



Cascarino believes Unai Emery will need to devise a long term plan to make sure his side are more defensively resolute and do not conceded easy goals as they did on Friday night.





He wrote in his column for the Times: “Unai Emery needs a long-term plan for how to tighten up his Arsenal team at the back. They get caught with real sucker-punch goals.



“His full-backs play in advanced positions but when they are out of position upfield and the ball is lost, there is no top-class holding midfielder to plug the gaps.”





Torreira has earned plaudits for some of his performances since joining Arsenal in the summer, but Cascarino feels he is not a long term solution for the Gunners.



He has insisted that the Uruguayan does not have the positional sense to play as a holding midfielder for Arsenal.



“Lucas Torreira is a fine player, a tenacious tackler who can join the attack effectively, but he does not have the positional sense needed by a midfield anchor.



“He is unable to work out where best to intercept dangerous passes, as was shown when Romelu Lukaku picked out Alexis Sanchez for United’s first goal.”

