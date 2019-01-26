XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2019 - 11:00 GMT

Lucas Torreira Lacks Positional Sense – Former Top Flight Striker Says Uruguayan Not Holding Midfielder

 




Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Lucas Torreira does not have the know-how needed to play as a long term midfield anchor for Arsenal.

Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at the Emirates on Friday night and were knocked out of the fourth round of the FA Cup.




Injuries to Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny did not help Arsenal’s cause during the game, but their defence looked flaky against a counter-attacking team of Manchester United’s quality.

Cascarino believes Unai Emery will need to devise a long term plan to make sure his side are more defensively resolute and do not conceded easy goals as they did on Friday night.
 


He wrote in his column for the Times: “Unai Emery needs a long-term plan for how to tighten up his Arsenal team at the back. They get caught with real sucker-punch goals.

“His full-backs play in advanced positions but when they are out of position upfield and the ball is lost, there is no top-class holding midfielder to plug the gaps.”
 


Torreira has earned plaudits for some of his performances since joining Arsenal in the summer, but Cascarino feels he is not a long term solution for the Gunners.

He has insisted that the Uruguayan does not have the positional sense to play as a holding midfielder for Arsenal.

“Lucas Torreira is a fine player, a tenacious tackler who can join the attack effectively, but he does not have the positional sense needed by a midfield anchor.

“He is unable to work out where best to intercept dangerous passes, as was shown when Romelu Lukaku picked out Alexis Sanchez for United’s first goal.”
 