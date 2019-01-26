Marcelo Bielsa Unsure On Leeds United Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he there are still no certainties about the club signing anyone before the end of the transfer window this month.



The Whites are in the market for a winger in the last stretch of the transfer window and could even bring in a number 10.











Leeds are yet to table a bid for number one winger target Daniel James, but the club are working on putting together a deal that would appeal to Swansea, who do not want to sell James in the coming days.



Swansea are in need of a cash injection, but they would prefer to sell other players over James, making the negotiations a little more complicated for Leeds.





And Bielsa admits that he is not sure whether Leeds are going to bring in any more fresh faces before Thursday’s deadline.



He also insisted that the new signings must be better than what Leeds have at their disposal at the moment.





The Leeds boss said in a press conference following his side's win at Rotherham United: “I don’t have any certainty about new players coming in.



“If we can welcome players better than our players it would be good.



"As long as they are better.”



Leeds have only made one major signing in January in the form of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

