Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Transformed Romelu Lukaku – Former Top Flight Striker

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for improving Manchester United’s attacking displays.



Solskjaer’s spotless record as Manchester United manager continued when his side beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates on Friday night and reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.











The caretaker Manchester United boss has now won all of his first eight games in charge of the Old Trafford outfit and transformed the fortunes of the club this season.



Manchester United were eleven points off the top four places when Jose Mourinho was sacked last month, but are now just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.





Cascarino believes regardless of the quality of the opposition, the Norwegian deserves credit for getting the best out of a team that was barely functional towards the end of Mourinho’s reign.



He feels Solskjaer must be lauded for the way he has transformed Manchester United’s threat up front and Romelu Lukaku’s performance against Arsenal is a symbol of how far they have come since Mourinho’s departure.





Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “You have to give full credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for how he has revived this Manchester United team.



“Some people have just pointed to the fact that United have not faced the strongest of opposition during the Norwegian’s eight games in charge, but he has clearly improved a large number of players.”



He added: “By the end of his reign Jose Mourinho could barely get a tune out of any of his players, but Romelu Lukaku, for one, is transformed, providing two fine assists last night.



“The second of those, for Jesse Lingard’s goal, highlighted United’s attacking approach.



"Lukaku, left, was often isolated under Mourinho, but for that breakaway last night he had two players up with him.”

