Phil Foden On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Burnley

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed the team they are sending out to host Sean Dyche's Burnley in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side will start as strong favourites to make progress at the expense of the Clarets and the Spanish tactician has no new injury worries going into the game.











Manchester City go with Ederson in goal, while Danilo and Kyle Walker are the full-backs. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi link up as the centre-back pairing.



Further up the pitch, Guardiola selects Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho, while Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all play. Gabriel Jesus is up top.



If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look to the bench, where options available include Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.



Manchester City Team vs Burnley



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus



Substitutes: Muric, Sterling, Aguero, Laporte, Sane, Silva, Foden

