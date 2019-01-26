XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/01/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Phil Foden On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Burnley
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed the team they are sending out to host Sean Dyche's Burnley in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side will start as strong favourites to make progress at the expense of the Clarets and the Spanish tactician has no new injury worries going into the game.




Manchester City go with Ederson in goal, while Danilo and Kyle Walker are the full-backs. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi link up as the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch, Guardiola selects Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho, while Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all play. Gabriel Jesus is up top.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look to the bench, where options available include Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.

 


Manchester City Team vs Burnley

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus

Substitutes: Muric, Sterling, Aguero, Laporte, Sane, Silva, Foden
 