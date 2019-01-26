Regardless of Defeats, Leeds Must Still Be Confident – Former White On Rotherham Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United should go to Rotherham full of confidence, regardless of their poor recent form, as they are still at the summit of the Championship.



Leeds have lost three of their last four league games and their lead at the top of the table has been cut down to just one point over the course of the last couple of weeks.











The Whites are under pressure to get a win at Rotherham in the local Yorkshire derby and Gray has conceded that results have not been great in recent weeks for Leeds.



But he feels that being the league leaders should still count for something and Leeds must approach the game today with confidence as they are the better side.





The Leeds legend also believes that a win in the local derby would again pick their season up and help the Whites in their promotion charge.



The former White said on LUTV: “Our recent form has not been great. We have got to hold our hands up.





“The results haven’t been great, but some of the performances were better than the Stoke performance: a lot better.



“But we are still top of the division so our boys should be going there with loads of confidence.



“And if we pick three points up in a local derby, I think it picks up everything again.”



Rotherham have lost four of their last five games against Leeds.

