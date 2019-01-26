Show You Can Handle The Rangers Pressure, Former Ger Tells Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae has urged the Rangers players to cope with the demands that come with representing the Gers after their 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday.



Steven Gerrard’s men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away from home when they returned to action in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since their impressive derby win over Celtic last month.











Kilmarnock came from behind to script a commendable win over the Gers, who slipped to third in the wake of their poor showing at Rugby Park.



Former Rangers midfielder Rae thinks the pressure is now on and the players must prove they can cope with it.





The former Ger also questioned whether the players have the mentality to wear the shirt after they fell like a pack of cards, despite taking an early lead against Killie.



“Have they got what it takes? That’s the big question”, Rae was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“They were completely dominant at Rugby Park in the first 25 minutes, scored a goal, hit the post and then suffered a setback and completely lost their control and fluidity.



“So there are question marks about the mindset that’s needed.



“I understand Joe Worrall would be affected, but that’s when you need leaders to carry you through to a win.”



Rae went on to claim that none of the players on display at Rugby Park were able to do justice to the team after such an obscure performance.



“Steven Gerrard said after the Old Firm game that all of his players won their individual battles but I’m struggling to name one player who got pass marks at Rugby Park”, he continued.



“The players have got to cope with the demands of playing for a club the size of Rangers.



“The fans have gone from the top of the roller coaster with the Old Firm win to a feeling of bewilderment after that performance and result at Kilmarnock.”



Rangers will next face Livingston away from home in the Premiership on Sunday.

