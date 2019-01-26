XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26/01/2019 - 14:17 GMT

We Can’t Do This At Rotherham – Leeds United Legend

 




Eddie Gray has warned Leeds United against conceding free-kicks in dangerous areas against Rotherham United today.

Leeds are still at the summit of the Championship table but have lost three of their last four league games and are battling to get out of a poor run of form.




The Whites are keen to earn three points from Rotherham in the local Yorkshire derby but Gray believes it will be a tough game because of the style of football the opposition play.

Rotherham are known for being dead-ball specialists and depend on a lot on free-kicks and long throws to create goalscoring opportunities in opposition penalty boxes.
 


And Gray admits that he is worried as Leeds have developed a poor habit of giving away silly free-kicks, something he fees could cost them at Rotherham today if they don’t improve.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “The one thing we don’t want to be doing when we go to Rotherham is giving silly free-kicks away.
 


“We have been guilty of that recently.

“We are giving silly free-kicks away in areas where we don’t need to give them away.

“That is one thing you don’t want to do against this side, as they will relish putting balls into the box.”

Rotherham have won just once in their last five games in all competitions and have conceded 14 goals in the process.
 