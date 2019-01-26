West Ham Willing To Meet Release Clause In La Liga Striker’s Contract, Hammers Closing In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are prepared to trigger the release clause in Celtic Vigo striker Maxi Lopez’s contract in order to take him to the London Stadium this month, according to Sky Sports News.



The Hammers have been in the market for a striker this month since it emerged that Marko Arnautovic wants to move to China amidst offers from the Chinese Super League.











West Ham rejected a couple of bids for Arnautovic and initially insisted that they will not sell the striker, but their stance has changed.



The Austrian himself stressed recently that he wants to stay at West Ham until the end of the season at least, but the Hammers could be prepared to sell him if they receive bids of around £45m.





And it seems the east London club are moving forward with their plans to sign a striker as they are closing in on snaring Lopez away from Celta Vigo.



The forward has a €50m release clause in his contract but that has not deterred West Ham and they are ready to trigger it in order to sign him before Thursday’s deadline.





It is still unclear whether Arnautovic will stay at West Ham or whether they have received a fresh bid for him.



But West Ham want to sign a striker and Lopez looks to be the one they want in the winter window.

